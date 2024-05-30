Two new local shows coming to WYSO Public Radio on June 6

Dear WYSO Listeners –

As a regional source for informative and inspirational news, music, and storytelling, we try to curate the very best listening experience for our audience. That means mixing up the program schedule from time to time - and now is one of those times! Read on to learn about three exciting changes coming to WYSO.



Beginning June 6, Bounce With Me on Thursday nights

Thursday nights on WYSO have been funky for a long time. My deep thanks go out to Radio Basim, who created and hosted Behind the Groove for many years. Recently, Basim stepped away from hosting, creating an opportunity to bring a new voice and vibe to Thursday nights. Local DJ Ladi Bounce is that new voice, and her show is Bounce With Me, and her show Bounce With Me will air Thursday’s at 8pm.

Music director Juliet Fromholt describes it as “a fresh yet familiar sound for Thursday night listeners. Ladi Bounce has a talent for playing songs you didn’t know you wanted to hear. She’s already well respected throughout the Dayton community for her DJ skills, and we’re so lucky that she’s bringing those skills to WYSO.”



Starting June 8, two changes to Saturdays

Snap Judgment is one of my favorite storytelling shows. It’s “storytelling with a beat,” as host Glynn Washington describes it. We’ve carried this show for years but it’s likely you haven’t heard it, since it’s been airing at 11pm on Tuesday nights. It has such a vital and infectious energy that we’ve decided to give it a second airing at a prime time slot: Saturdays at 1pm.

Also on Saturdays, we’re adding a new locally produced show at 4pm called Think Twice. It's curated by Dave Barber, who has hosted jazz on WYSO for decades. Each week Dave will select a different one-hour program that features national and local conversations around a bottomless array of issues.

With a tightly packed Saturday schedule, we had to drop two shows to make room for these new ideas. So we are saying goodbye to Radiolab and On the Media. Both are quality shows and have loyal fans. This was a tough decision. But I’m confident you’re going to love these new shows.

To that end: one of the great pleasures of my job is hearing from you. In my experience, WYSO listeners aren't afraid to share feedback. So please check out these three new offerings and tell me what you think! You can check out our full programming schedule on our website here.

Yours in community,

Luke Dennis

ldennis@wyso.org / 937.769.1379

General Manager, WYSO

President, Miami Valley Public Media

