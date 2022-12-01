WYSO Celebrates the Seven Days of Kwanzaa

"Kwanzaa" is an African -American cultural holiday, recognized every year by families throughout the Miami Valley and across America from December 26 to January 1. The word "Kwanzaa" comes from a Swahili phrase, which means the harvest of the first fruits. Kwanzaa is a secular holiday observed by many African-Americans all over the country. Just like Cinco de Mayo or St Patrick's Day, it's open to people of all cultures to celebrate.

December 26 - Umoja (Unity) feat. Neenah Ellis Listen • 1:11

The first day of Kwanzaa, and the principal is "Umoja," which means unity. It's a day to strive for and maintain unity within the family and our community. People celebrate the day by making meals together, setting up decorations, volunteering to help others, or just enjoying games and projects together at home.

December 27 - Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) feat. Jocelyn Robinson Listen • 0:59

The second day of Kwanzaa celebrates the African value known as "Kujichagulia." It means self-determination, defining, naming and speaking for oneself. Kwanzaa activities include exchanging handmade gifts, preparing African recipes, drumming and offering libations to honor our ancestors.

December 28 - Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) feat. Kathryn Mobley Listen • 0:59

The third day of Kwanzaa celebrates the principal of "Ujima," which stands for collective work and responsibility. In 1966, American professor Melanie Cunningham created Kwanzaa, along with students from California State University. Their initiative came in the aftermath of the deadly Watts riots in Los Angeles.

December 29 - Ujamaa (Extended Family) feat. Luke Dennis Listen • 1:00

The fourth day of Kwanzaa is known as "Ujamaa." It's a day when the community practices, cooperative economics, supporting and shopping with entrepreneurs that are based in our own neighborhoods. The principle of "Ujamaa" is also meant to encourage families to work collectively on financial goals to benefit the whole household.

December 30 - Nia (Purpose) feat. Juliet Fromholt Listen • 1:00

The fifth day of Kwanzaa is called "Nia." It is a small word with an important meaning. What's your "Nia" or your purpose in life? Do you want to live healthier, happier with more financial freedom and less stress in the coming year? Then keep the principle in mind every day.

December 31 - Kuumba (Creativity) feat. Tazh Davis Listen • 1:00

On the sixth day, we recognize the principle known as "Kuumba." It means creativity. Use your creativity to leave a legacy and make the world a better place than you found it.

January 1 - Imani (Faith) feat. Alejandro Figueroa Listen • 1:00