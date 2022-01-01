U.S. Capitol Riot Arrest Database for Ohio

On Jan. 6, 2021, incited by words of former President Donald Trump, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the attack was an act of domestic terrorism.

Around 140 members of law enforcement were injured in the attack, many at the hands of rioters wielding weapons. The list of injuries included brain damage and crushed spinal discs. Five people died during and after the riot. Not all of their deaths have been directly linked to the events that day. One person Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by Capitol police. The Capitol itself received several million dollars in damages."

The Department of Justice has responded by launching what is being called "the largest criminal investigation in American history." The investigation involves countless federal investigators and prosecutors from across the country.

More than 850 people have been charged with crimes. The FBI estimated 2,000 people may have been a part of the attack that day. Law enforcement has arrested alleged rioters across the nation - finding them in nearly every state - 48 of which are from Ohio. Most defendants seem to be largely white, but not all. Federal prosecutors allege far-right militia members in full tactical gear rioted with people from varying backgrounds - everyone from sanitation workers to Olympic gold medalist to city commissioners.

Find the arrest database for Ohio below.