In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, Dayton Public Schools organized a donation drive for students experiencing homelessness.
Masks are once again be required within indoor public spaces in Dayton.
The city of Dayton commissioners voted yes Wednesday night on an ordinance that would mandate face masks in indoor, public spaces.
Local school board members are on the frontline of what is a health crisis at its core. Some school board members and superintendents across the state speak of a tough spot they’re put in. Some convey a message of confidence that things will be under control soon but others question why public health officials are not making these decisions in the middle of a resurging global pandemic.
The University of Dayton is preparing to return to in-person classes this fall, but with coronavirus cases on the rise a student there says she and her classmates fear losing the safety of virtual classes.
With the Delta variant spreading across the United States, Dayton Public Schools has decided to require masks indoors for students, visitors and staff.
Following the movement of the health protection condition to Alpha, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has made masks optional for those on base who have been vaccinated.
Gov. Mike DeWine has sounded the alarm for weeks about a dangerous shortage of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment in Ohio. The so-called…