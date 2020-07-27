-
Prosecutors and defense lawyers say they the trial of former House Speaker Larry Householder and former FirstEnergy lobbyist Matt Borges will take about six weeks.
The defendants say Husted is someone who could have potential evidence in lawsuit filed by shareholders.
Consumer advocates say refunds are just the beginning, and more changes need to happen soon.
FirstEnergy will pay $230 million after entering into a deferred prosecution agreement over charges that the company bribed then-House Speaker Larry Householder and former Public Utilities Commission chair Sam Randazzo.
Advocates are pushing a senate bill that will provide Ohio utility customers refunds of fees paid to bail out companies.
FirstEnergy Fights Against Disclosing More Details About Alleged HB 6 Bribery Cases
Regulators have approved a pair of deals that allow FirstEnergy and AEP to impose short-term rate increases on electricity customers in Ohio to subsidize…