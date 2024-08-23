Climate Solutions Week

-
Ohio State is working with Central State, Lincoln University and the University of Missouri on accelerating climate-smart farm solutions.
-
Khara Strum is the new leader of the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA).
-
Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice partnered with the Black, Indigenous and Farmers of Color Food and Farming Network to offer small-scale farmers in the region an opportunity to learn about farming policy and self-advocacy.
-
Soybeans are a massive Ohio industry with a $5.3 billion annual impact. To keep thriving, farmers must figure out how to adapt to climate change.
-
While cover crops have a wealth of benefits for soil and crop health, the off-season product could provide shelter for hungry insects that can damage cash crops for farmers.
-
The Rotary Club of Springfield celebrated at its Gourmet Food Truck Competition by supporting a solar-powered outdoor kitchen at the the Jefferson Street Oasis community garden.
-
Local nonprofit Waste-Free Dayton wants to make composting easier with its new free community station.
-
The goal of this plan is to identify high priority projects that can be accomplished in the near future to reduce our region’s carbon footprint.
-
After a recent investment from the Ohio Climate Justice Fund, the nonprofit Green Environmental Outreach hopes to bring more people to learn how to effect change around social and environmental justice.