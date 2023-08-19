© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Highlighting people and music this August 19 - 20, 2023 'Weekend'

By Jerry Kenney
Published August 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Everyday People: Everyday People is a new WYSO series that takes a look at the jobs you might not know much about, but the people who do them protect us and often are the glue holding our communities together. First up in our series is the Weights and Measures team with the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. WYSO’s Renee Wilde rode along with the most recent member of this team to learn more about their job.

WYSO Music and Tiny Stacks: Amber Hargett will perform as part of WYSO’s next Tiny Stacks concert on September 14 at 6pm at the Kettering branch of Dayton Metro Library. - and she performed live on Kaleidoscope earlier this summer. Here’s one track our Wednesday night listeners heard.

Cassie Barlow Receives President’s Award: The Presidents Club of Dayton has awarded their 2023 Citizen Legion of Honor to Cassie Barlow. She was a commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Executive Director of Wright State University’s Aerospace Professional Development Center. She now is the President of Strategic Ohio Council on Higher Education (SOCHE) and a very active volunteer. WYSO’s Mike Frazier asked Cassie to list some of the groups she is involved with, why volunteering is so important, and some advice for those facing retirement.

Midday Music Preview: Coming soon to Midday Music this week, the Brooklyn-based duo Bloomsday made a stop at WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview with Midday host Evan Miller, on their way to a recent performance at Rumba Cafe in Columbus. Here's a sneak peak from that studio session with Bloomsday, a performance of their song "Phase."

A Walk on the Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
