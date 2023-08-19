Highlighting people and music this August 19 - 20, 2023 'Weekend'

Everyday People: Everyday People is a new WYSO series that takes a look at the jobs you might not know much about, but the people who do them protect us and often are the glue holding our communities together. First up in our series is the Weights and Measures team with the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. WYSO’s Renee Wilde rode along with the most recent member of this team to learn more about their job.

WYSO Music and Tiny Stacks: Amber Hargett will perform as part of WYSO’s next Tiny Stacks concert on September 14 at 6pm at the Kettering branch of Dayton Metro Library. - and she performed live on Kaleidoscope earlier this summer. Here’s one track our Wednesday night listeners heard.

Cassie Barlow Receives President’s Award: The Presidents Club of Dayton has awarded their 2023 Citizen Legion of Honor to Cassie Barlow. She was a commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Executive Director of Wright State University’s Aerospace Professional Development Center. She now is the President of Strategic Ohio Council on Higher Education (SOCHE) and a very active volunteer. WYSO’s Mike Frazier asked Cassie to list some of the groups she is involved with, why volunteering is so important, and some advice for those facing retirement.

Midday Music Preview: Coming soon to Midday Music this week, the Brooklyn-based duo Bloomsday made a stop at WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview with Midday host Evan Miller, on their way to a recent performance at Rumba Cafe in Columbus. Here's a sneak peak from that studio session with Bloomsday, a performance of their song "Phase."

A Walk on the Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.