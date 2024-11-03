An apology for their plight, and a change in time and light...

A Reckoning With The Past: From the early eighteenth century to as recently as 1969, the U.S. government paid church denominations to run boarding schools to assimilate Native American children into Anglo-American culture. Children were taken from tribal communities, forced to abandon their language and culture, and subjected to abuse. In Phoenix, on October 25, 2024, President Joe Biden gathered officials, residents, and boarding school survivors to officially apologize for the government’s role in this generational harm. One tribe affected by the removal policy was the Shawnee tribe of Ohio. WYSO’s Indigenous Affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with the Shawnee tribe’s chief, Ben Barnes, who was present for the address.

ALZ and Daylight Saving Time: Daylight Saving Time has ended in Ohio - until next Spring when we’ll likely change the time again. While falling back is a little easier than moving the clock up an hour in the spring, the effort to save daylight is credited overall with causing health problems, and sleep and dietary disruptions. But there are added challenges for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. I spoke with Dayna Ritchey, program director with the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. She had some advice on how caregivers can prepare for the time change.

WYSO’s ReEntry Stories: In this season, creator and Producer, Mary Evans explores wrongful convictions. We hear from exonerees—individuals proven innocent—and the advocates who stand by them.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: The City of Miamisburg had a population just under 20,000 in the last census. It sits along the Great Miami River and played a unique historical role during the Cold War. In this conversation, Mayor Michelle Collins says the city is still working on an industrial renaissance while keeping its downtown appeal.

