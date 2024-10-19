Catch up on your weekend audio highlights here.....

Hurricanes Add To Need For Animal Fostering: The SICSA pet adoption agency adopts out more than 2000 pets a year, and places even more in foster homes annually. And with Hurricane Milton moving through Florida, Jerry Kenney reports how that mission has become increasingly urgent.

Huber Heights City Manager John Russell: The city of Huber Heights has a new city manager. This comes after a turbulent three plus years of plugging in selectees and interim managers. The latest was former city manager Rick Dzik. Recently, he left following a plea of guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Now, the city council has chosen John Russell, a native of the area, to lead the community. He spoke with WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley and explained some of his top priorities.

Former Springfield Congressman Dave Hobson Dies: Today we’ve got more on longtime Springfield area congressman Dave Hobson died on Sunday October 6, 2024. He served in the Ohio Senate, and Ohio Air National Guard, but he also worked with local institutions including Clark State College. He was known by many as “Uncle Dave.” WYSO’s Shay FranK has more on the public servant’s life.

A Springfield Mural Adds to Community: Springfield students, teachers and parents now have a bright addition to their community. A professional muralist has installed a piece on the side of The Dome on South Limestone Street. WYSO’s Ryann Beaschler has more.

Springfield’s Big Read: The Springfield Museum of Art and Clark County Public Library won an NEA Big Read Grant this year. They’ve been giving free copies of Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451 and hosting events led by local artists and writers. Ohio Book artist Amanda Love has an installation in the museum called Tigris (tai-gruhs), named after the river in Baghdad, Iraq. Her work also inspired this community project. WYSO Community Producer Jason Reynolds has this.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

