A haunting smile, and walking a mile in the shoes of others...

The Language Of Dolls: Over the years, many WYSO listeners have appreciated the conversations on The Race Project series. A new play in Yellow Springs dramatizes (DRAMA-tie-zes) conversations like these. It’s called The Language of Dolls, and premieres at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College this week. Community Voices Producer David Seitz tells the story of this new work for Culture Couch.

WYSO’s ReEntry Stories: Every year in Ohio, more than 20,000 people are released from prison, 1,500 in Montgomery County alone. When they return to the community, they often have trouble finding jobs, housing, education and mental health services. The Center for Community Voices started a radio/web/podcast series called ReEntry Stories to give them the chance to tell their stories by presenting conversations between people who were once in prison. The series is produced by Mary Evans who joins us in the studio to talk about the series’ fifth season.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Each Friday of October, we’re exploring the spooky side of Ohio. This “freaky friday” Kendall Crawford talks with a northeast Ohio native giving people nightmares: Parker Finn. Finn is the writer and director of the movie “Smile”, where a psychiatrist is followed by an evil force that manifests itself as her loved ones wearing sinister grins. She soon discovers she’s just one in a long-line of people who have been haunted by a smile. The curse continues in its sequel “Smile 2”, in theaters this weekend.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.