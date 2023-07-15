© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

Sustainability and superfund sites in your July 15 - 16, 2023 Weekend audio highlights...

By Jerry Kenney
Published July 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Wegerzyn 50th Anniversary: Wegerzyn Park in Dayton got its start in 1967 when local millionaire and amateur gardener, Benjamin Wegerzyn, donated one thousand shares of Xerox stock to build a flower conservatory at the newly constructed DeWeese Park. As plans for the park expanded and Wegerzyn became more invested, the park was renamed in 1973 as the Benjamin Wegerzyn Horticultural Center. Now known simply as Wegerzyn Gardens, the popular Five Rivers Metro Park is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. Producer Renee Wilde reports.

Sustainability and Superfund Sites: The City of Dayton has a new sustainability manager. Meg Maloney has only been on the job for a few weeks but says she’s been able to hit the ground running because of much of the work outgoing manager, Mark Charles. This week, she spoke with us about where she goes from here and updates us on some local superfund sites.

Fracking In Ohio State Parks: Activists who want to prevent fracking in Ohio’s state parks are trying to rally more people to protect them. A new law requires agencies to consider proposals to drill for oil and gas under Ohio’s public lands. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports.

West Dayton Stories Community Commentary: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Center producer Mary Evans introduces our commentary.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
