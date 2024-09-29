Live music and a look back at a long career in arts and education...

Today from the Ohio Newsroom, the Quaker pirate: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Wilmington College hosts an annual peace symposium, where the southwest Ohio university explores peace as an alternative to war and conflict. This year, they’re focusing on an often illegal artform as a path to peace. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Suzanne Choteau Retires: After a thirty-six year career as a professor at Xavier University, printmaking artist Suzanne Chouteau is retiring. An enrolled member of the Shawnee Tribe, she says a common throughline of her work is her love and care for all things living and nonliving. An exhibition celebrating Chouteau’s work, called “In Perspective,” will be open until Friday, September 20th at Xavier’s A.B. Cohen Center. WYSO’s Indigenous Affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Chouteau.

Dayton’s Economic Waters: Each year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reviews its employment data. This year’s re-evaluation found that U.S. job growth was weaker than earlier numbers had indicated. The new numbers released in mid-August showed the U.S. economy actually had 800,000 fewer jobs in March than initially reported. But what about our local economy? To find out, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with Bill LaFayette, the owner of Regionomics - an economics strategy firm near Columbus.

Dayton's 93Seven Band: Dig this joyful performance of the 93Seven Band recorded live during Wednesday night's Kaleidoscope on WYSO. Host Juliet Fromholt talks to the band about their start as a Dayton funk band.

WYSO’s Aviation Commentary: This year, there are 80th anniversaries of World War II events almost every day. The D-Day anniversary in June is a big one, for example. Aviation commentator Dan Patterson notes another event that could be overlooked but should not be missed.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.