WYSO Weekend: June 10 - 11, 2023

Bulletin Board Diaries: In the age of online advertising, some people still use community bulletin boards to promote stuff they wanna buy or sell, or promote services they offer. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney returns with another season of The Bulletin Board Diaries - which begins with a business card found outside a grocery store in Yellow Springs.

Disaffiliation: Hundreds of congregations have left the United Methodist Church so far this year due in-part to disagreements on LGBTQ+ marriage and ordainment. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports that the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church is now positioned to lose nearly thirty percent of its one thousand congregations after a disaffiliation vote at its annual conference in Dayton this weekend.

Maternal Health Report: New data from the CDC shows that more women are dying in pregnancy-related deaths. Ohio is currently ranked one of the worst states for maternal mortality, and black mothers and babies are at higher risk. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole has been talking to different people in the region about the issue.

Dayton Youth Radio: Today we have the first of two stories for this year's season finale of Dayton Youth Radio. Project Manager Basim Blunt introduces the story.

The Ohio Newsroom: WYSO and six other public radio stations in Ohio have joined in a partnership to bring their listeners stories from around the state. With the formation of The Ohio Newsroom comes a new level of collaboration among the state’’s existing network of public radio stations. To find out more about The Ohio Newsrooms mission, Jerry Kenney spoke with its Managing Editor, Clare Roth

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

