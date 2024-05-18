Stories about the people who help us enter the world and those who help us leave it.

Medicaid And Doulas:Over half of the births in Ohio are covered by medicaid. That’s why the state plans to give doulas medicaid provider status. That means they can be paid up to $1,200 per birth by Medicaid for their services starting this fall. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole digs into concerns about how it’s being rolled out.

Everyday People - Death Doulas: Everyday People is a series that looks at behind the scenes of unknown jobs and the people doing them. They often do the work that holds society together. In today’s story Renee Wilde talks with people whose job is to guide others through death and dying.

Springfield High School Mock Trial Team: Students from Springfield High School came in ninth place in a national mock-trial competition. It’s the best placement ever for the school’s Mock Trial Team. Close to 300 students participated in the competition and senior Melissa McMahon was selected as a top 10 Outstanding Student Attorney. She spoke with Jerry about the team’s success and how they prepared for it.

The WYSO Race Project: This series invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and controversial. But they can also build understanding and healing. Today, we hear from Jalyn Gilbert and Karen Korn.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

