"I was super freaking depressed and ended up reaching out and talking to a counselor about it.”

Derby Day Weiner Races: On Saturday, the Kentucky Derby celebrated 150 years of horse racing — and billions of dollars wagered. But in Dayton, derby day is celebrated differently—with weiner dog racing, and a fashion show in the Oregon District. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds went to the 6th annual dachshund [DOX-hund] derby.

Tiny Stacks Concerts Return: WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt stops by the studio to tell us all about the next Tiny Stacks Music concert. The events are an invitation to the public to enjoy the rich, diverse musical talents of the Dayton area and check out the Dayton Metro Libraries have to offer.

Made In Ohio: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, they’re celebrating “Made in Ohio May” — the products, art and ideas born in the Buckeye State. In today's story we travel to a workshop in the foothills of Appalachia with Erin Gottsacker.

A Veteran And His Family Find A New Home: Since 2010, Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded more than 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states. Homes-4-Wounded-Heroes is one of the vehicles it uses to support wounded veterans as they transition out of the military and into their civilian life. Recently, one Dayton area veteran and his family received a mortgage-free home. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with the couple who say they’re still trying to wrap their heads around this gift.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack for the time of late spring with the sun in Taurus and the Honey Bee Swarming Moon.

