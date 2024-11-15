ComVox 3-Month Producer Training

The Community Voices Producer Training is a unique, 6-session course for anyone wanting to learn audio production and storytelling skills. Since 2012, this program has taught over 70 community producers how to create audio stories and have had these stories air on WYSO, NPR, and nationally popular podcasts.

About The Training:

As a Community Voices Producer Training participant, you will be creating content for WYSO’s award-winning team.You will learn key audio production and storytelling skills from public radio professionals including WYSO reporters, engineers, and special guests.

Who should take this training?

Community-minded creatives who want to pursue a career in audio production.

Anyone with a passion for helping diverse communities tell their stories.

Inquisitive storytellers of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels.

Cost:

This program is designed to give participants a professional audio production education at no cost. Thanks to generous community funders, WYSO is able to provide accepted applicants with a $1,000 stipend to support their work. After completing the course, participants will continue to receive payments for the news stories they produce for WYSO.

Commitment:

Between March 23 and June 22, 2024, participants are asked to commit around 10 hours of work per week. This includes one to two regularly scheduled eight-hour classes at WYSO and another two hours working in the field, producing your own stories.

Participants must be willing to travel to WYSO locations in Dayton and Yellow Springs, OH.

Apply Today!

If you have questions, please email Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Managing Editor Chris Welter at cwelter@wyso.org.