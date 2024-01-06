ComVox Podcast Class Sign-up

P.R. Frank

Musician. Audiophile. Educator. Writer. Performer. Photographer. Media Specialist.

Since age 10, when he got his first audio recorder, P.R. has been exploring, recording, editing, and publishing audio.

As a musician and songwriter, he has enjoyed the challenge of recording and mixing a variety of instruments and vocals. A career educator, Mr. Frank has taught radio, podcast, music, graphic design, and video production to secondary and post-secondary students toward award-winning success in a variety of contests and real-world applications.

He published his first podcast in 2007 with high school students in Dayton Public Schools. His most recent podcast, “The Great Question Podcast,” is a seven-part exploration of how to build confidence.

In addition to teaching and producing audio, P.R. hosts a live science show called Science Saturdays at the Engineers Club of Dayton. In his sprinkles of free time, he enjoys cooking, hiking, running, traveling, and dreaming up new projects.