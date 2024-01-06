ComVox Podcast Class Sign-up
Get the training you need to start podcasting.
These expert-led courses are designed to teach you everything you need to know about recording and editing your podcast. You will create content that will air on WYSO, and get valuable training that you can use to create your own podcast.
Classes Available: January 6, 2024 | February 3, 2024 | March 2, 2024 | May 4, 2024 | June 22, 2024
Class Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Class Location: WYSO Studios | 150 E South College St. Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Cost: $200 | Scholarships are available. Apply here.
Meet Your Instructors:
P.R. Frank
Musician. Audiophile. Educator. Writer. Performer. Photographer. Media Specialist.
Since age 10, when he got his first audio recorder, P.R. has been exploring, recording, editing, and publishing audio.
As a musician and songwriter, he has enjoyed the challenge of recording and mixing a variety of instruments and vocals. A career educator, Mr. Frank has taught radio, podcast, music, graphic design, and video production to secondary and post-secondary students toward award-winning success in a variety of contests and real-world applications.
He published his first podcast in 2007 with high school students in Dayton Public Schools. His most recent podcast, “The Great Question Podcast,” is a seven-part exploration of how to build confidence.
In addition to teaching and producing audio, P.R. hosts a live science show called Science Saturdays at the Engineers Club of Dayton. In his sprinkles of free time, he enjoys cooking, hiking, running, traveling, and dreaming up new projects.
George Drake, Jr.
George Drake Jr. consistently allows his ears and intuition to find sounds that tell stories. George graduated with a Bachelor's in Telecommunications from Indiana University, and he holds a Master's in Radio from Goldsmiths College, University of London.
From programming for a local music station in Indiana to writing news for online radio startups to researching and producing his own podcasts, George has been involved in almost every level of radio.
George lives in Dayton, Ohio, and he loves researching, writing, recording, producing, and voicing all things radio. He recently finished a heavily-researched five-part podcast looking into a mysterious letter from 1920 called Fifth & Ludlow.
Questions? Contact Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Executive Director Basim Blunt at bblunt@wyso.org.