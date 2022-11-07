© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend: November 6, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Stories from this Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and the WYSO Album of the Month in this edition of WYSO Weekend.

  • Dayton Youth Radio: Today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a story about a conversation that happened one day when a teenager and his mom were driving in the car
  • WYSO Album of the Month: Challenging times and personal struggles can often be the catalyst for inner and outward discoveries. Artist, Madison Cunningham, has followed that thread to create her latest work, and Midday Music host Evan Miller’s here to tell us about her new album, fittingly called “Revealer.”
  • The Bind that Ties: Today on The Bind that Ties, we meet Zose and Josie Garcia – husband and wife – who came to the US as students in 1967. They’ve both taught school in the Miami Valley and Zose was a principal for 18 years. They’ve also had their own small business and today, they are grateful for the help they had along the way. They now have a foundation to try and help others. *To see photographs, and learn more about their Foundation, go to WYSO dot org. Their story was produced by Mojgan Samardar at the the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.
  • The River Speaks - How to Protect the River: Today on The River Speaks – An Oral History of the Little Miami River we hear good news about the health of the Little Miami River – and some ideas about how to keep it clean. Little Miami Watershed Network volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
  • Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack close out our program today.
Tags
WYSO Weekend WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
