WYSO Weekend: November 6, 2022
Stories from this Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and the WYSO Album of the Month in this edition of WYSO Weekend.
- Dayton Youth Radio: Today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a story about a conversation that happened one day when a teenager and his mom were driving in the car
- WYSO Album of the Month: Challenging times and personal struggles can often be the catalyst for inner and outward discoveries. Artist, Madison Cunningham, has followed that thread to create her latest work, and Midday Music host Evan Miller’s here to tell us about her new album, fittingly called “Revealer.”
- The Bind that Ties: Today on The Bind that Ties, we meet Zose and Josie Garcia – husband and wife – who came to the US as students in 1967. They’ve both taught school in the Miami Valley and Zose was a principal for 18 years. They’ve also had their own small business and today, they are grateful for the help they had along the way. They now have a foundation to try and help others. *To see photographs, and learn more about their Foundation, go to WYSO dot org. Their story was produced by Mojgan Samardar at the the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.
- The River Speaks - How to Protect the River: Today on The River Speaks – An Oral History of the Little Miami River we hear good news about the health of the Little Miami River – and some ideas about how to keep it clean. Little Miami Watershed Network volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
- Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack close out our program today.