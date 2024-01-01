© 2024 WYSO
Think Twice
Saturday, 4-5pm
Hosted by Dave Barber

Think Twice: local and national conversations around a bottomless array of topics. 

Each week, Community Voices producer and longtime WYSO music host Dave Barber curates a focused examination of a topic impacting our community or our world. Some weeks, you’ll hear documentaries and interviews from audio producers working in the public radio space locally and globally.  Other times, you’ll listen to conversations, speeches, and interviews pulled from local events or speakers series recorded and edited for radio by Barber.