The Dear Green Place

Awarded fiddle player Gerry O'Connor to perform and teach traditional Irish music in the Dayton area

By Cindy Funk,
Peter Day
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
Irish fiddler Gerry O’Connor spoke with Cindy Funk, host of the Dear Green Place on WYSO, ahead of his visit to Southwest Ohio this month. In the interview, Gerry talked about growing up in a musical family; his mother was a professional fiddle player and instructor who taught Gerry and four of his siblings to play the instrument. Gerry began learning fiddle as a young child, and by the age of 8 he was traveling to play and dance with a band of teenage musicians. At 12, he got a job playing music for a cabaret show, where he earned £3 per week – much more than the .50p per week he could get picking raspberries, as he had done the year before.

Since then, he has continued to play and teach the fiddle. Gerry has performed and recorded with renowned Irish groups like Lá Lúgh and Skylark, and played with members of Planxty, Bothy band, De Dennan, Boys of the Lough and Chieftains. In 2018, he was awarded the prestigious “Ceannródaí” title by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann for his significant contribution to traditional Irish music. Gerry also has a professional background in industrial engineering, which he said helps him teach violin method to his students.

Gerry O’Connor will spend April 17-23 performing, teaching, and speaking in the Dayton area. He will give a concert at the Wyoming Fine Arts Center, near Cincinnati, on Saturday, April 22, at 7:00pm. On Sunday, April 23, he will play at the Wandering Griffin Brewery in Beavercreek, at 4:00pm. He will also perform and teach at several local schools, including Stivers School for the Arts, Yellow Springs high school, and Centerville high school. More information Gerry O’Connor’s music and upcoming tour dates can be found on his website, gerryoconnor.net.

Folk Music
Cindy Funk
Cindy Funk has been a lover of folk music of all kinds for so long, she can barely remember when she got hooked. But it's a good bet that it was WYSO that is responsible! In the 1980's, Cindy hosted a Celtic music show on WYSO called "Shamrocks, Heather and Roses" until 1987. In the meantime, she was busy performing in the folk group Sweetwater, that played all around the Midwest. Then, in 2005, Cindy reappeared on WYSO's airwaves with her new show - "The Dear Green Place" - like the earlier show, filled with the traditional and contemporary Celtic music that she loves so much.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
