Awarded fiddle player Gerry O'Connor to perform and teach traditional Irish music in the Dayton area

Irish fiddler Gerry O’Connor spoke with Cindy Funk, host of the Dear Green Place on WYSO, ahead of his visit to Southwest Ohio this month. In the interview, Gerry talked about growing up in a musical family; his mother was a professional fiddle player and instructor who taught Gerry and four of his siblings to play the instrument. Gerry began learning fiddle as a young child, and by the age of 8 he was traveling to play and dance with a band of teenage musicians. At 12, he got a job playing music for a cabaret show, where he earned £3 per week – much more than the .50p per week he could get picking raspberries, as he had done the year before.

Since then, he has continued to play and teach the fiddle. Gerry has performed and recorded with renowned Irish groups like Lá Lúgh and Skylark, and played with members of Planxty, Bothy band, De Dennan, Boys of the Lough and Chieftains. In 2018, he was awarded the prestigious “Ceannródaí” title by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann for his significant contribution to traditional Irish music. Gerry also has a professional background in industrial engineering, which he said helps him teach violin method to his students.

Gerry O’Connor will spend April 17-23 performing, teaching, and speaking in the Dayton area. He will give a concert at the Wyoming Fine Arts Center, near Cincinnati, on Saturday, April 22, at 7:00pm. On Sunday, April 23, he will play at the Wandering Griffin Brewery in Beavercreek, at 4:00pm. He will also perform and teach at several local schools, including Stivers School for the Arts, Yellow Springs high school, and Centerville high school. More information Gerry O’Connor’s music and upcoming tour dates can be found on his website, gerryoconnor.net.

