Award-winning Scottish band Braebach to perform traditional Gaelic music in Bellefontaine

Cindy Funk, host of The Dear Green Place, spoke to Megan Henderson of the Scottish band Breabach ahead of their February 11th performance in Bellefontaine. Henderson joined Cindy by phone from her home in Glasgow, Scotland. In the interview, they spoke about Breabach’s musical style, which draws upon traditional highland and Gaelic music. They also talked about the band’s “democratic” approach to performing, with the musicians sharing the spotlight. The band has been performing for 17 years; Megan has been with them for the last 12.

Breabach will perform at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine on February 11th at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thehollandtheatre.org/tickets/ .