The Dear Green Place

Award-winning Scottish band Braebach to perform traditional Gaelic music in Bellefontaine

By Cindy Funk,
Peter Day
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
Cindy Funk, host of The Dear Green Place, spoke to Megan Henderson of the Scottish band Breabach ahead of their February 11th performance in Bellefontaine. Henderson joined Cindy by phone from her home in Glasgow, Scotland. In the interview, they spoke about Breabach’s musical style, which draws upon traditional highland and Gaelic music. They also talked about the band’s “democratic” approach to performing, with the musicians sharing the spotlight. The band has been performing for 17 years; Megan has been with them for the last 12.

Breabach will perform at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine on February 11th at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thehollandtheatre.org/tickets/.

The Dear Green Place Music
Cindy Funk
Cindy Funk has been a lover of folk music of all kinds for so long, she can barely remember when she got hooked. But it's a good bet that it was WYSO that is responsible! In the 1980's, Cindy hosted a Celtic music show on WYSO called "Shamrocks, Heather and Roses" until 1987. In the meantime, she was busy performing in the folk group Sweetwater, that played all around the Midwest. Then, in 2005, Cindy reappeared on WYSO's airwaves with her new show - "The Dear Green Place" - like the earlier show, filled with the traditional and contemporary Celtic music that she loves so much.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
