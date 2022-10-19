© 2022 WYSO
The Blues Revival

Tony Houston on upcoming concert with Lil' Ed, local music history

Published October 19, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT
Tony Houston, center, with his Prime Time Blues Band in 2017.

Blues musician Tony Houston joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry live on WYSO ahead of an upcoming show in Centerville. Houston and his Prime Time Blues Band will open for Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials on November 18th at Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm, and the show will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets and more information is available at www.hiddengemdayton.com.

In addition to discussing the upcoming concert, Tony Houston shares stories of meeting jazz greats like Freddie King and Jimmy Bond in the Dayton area, and about his career as a musician. Updates about his music can be found on his Instagram page.

Eric Henry
For as long as he can remember, Eric Henry has been a connoisseur of many types of tone and music. He was raised in Xenia among a family of many players and appreciators of music of all kinds. Eric gravitated towards the genres that included expressive electric guitar- especially “The Blues” and its many offshoots.
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
