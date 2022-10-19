Tony Houston on upcoming concert with Lil' Ed, local music history

Blues musician Tony Houston joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry live on WYSO ahead of an upcoming show in Centerville. Houston and his Prime Time Blues Band will open for Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials on November 18th at Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm, and the show will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets and more information is available at www.hiddengemdayton.com .

In addition to discussing the upcoming concert, Tony Houston shares stories of meeting jazz greats like Freddie King and Jimmy Bond in the Dayton area, and about his career as a musician. Updates about his music can be found on his Instagram page.