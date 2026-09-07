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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Cult Movie Night will screen 'Kids' this week at the Neon

By Evan Miller
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

Now in its fourth year, Cult Movie Night will continue its ongoing series of screenings at The Neon in downtown Dayton on August 13 with the film, Kids.

Cult Movie Night co-organizer Victor Bonacore admits that Kids is a controversial film, probably one of the more controversial in the series, "But that doesn't make it bad, you know. I think it's important for people who are cinephiles or people are just interested to come see it. We try to put movies over I think that deserve an audience again."

Known for both it's tough subject matter and it's stellar soundtrack, Bonacore describes Kids as "kind of like a slice of life" and will be pairing it with another slice of life style film, a short called Wildwood, NJ.

In addition to this week's screening, Cult Movie Night is planning a summer movie campout and getting ready for Halloween season screenings at The Neon. Keep up with them at @cultmovienightdayton on Instagram.

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Midday Music MusicFilm
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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