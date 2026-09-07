Cult Movie Night will screen 'Kids' this week at the Neon

Now in its fourth year, Cult Movie Night will continue its ongoing series of screenings at The Neon in downtown Dayton on August 13 with the film, Kids.

Cult Movie Night co-organizer Victor Bonacore admits that Kids is a controversial film, probably one of the more controversial in the series, "But that doesn't make it bad, you know. I think it's important for people who are cinephiles or people are just interested to come see it. We try to put movies over I think that deserve an audience again."

Known for both it's tough subject matter and it's stellar soundtrack, Bonacore describes Kids as "kind of like a slice of life" and will be pairing it with another slice of life style film, a short called Wildwood, NJ.

In addition to this week's screening, Cult Movie Night is planning a summer movie campout and getting ready for Halloween season screenings at The Neon. Keep up with them at @cultmovienightdayton on Instagram.