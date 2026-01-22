© 2026 WYSO
The World House Choir presents Pauli Murray choral cantata at the Foundry Theater

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:10 PM EST
WYSO

Founder of The World House Choir, Catherine Roma, and theatre extraordinaire Aleah Vassell spoke with Midday Music host Evan Miller about their choral cantata celebrating the life story of civil rights leader Pauli Murray.

"Murray made groundbreaking contributions to civil rights law that reshaped our nation and transformed the lives of African Americans, of women, and ultimately all of us. This is someone that all of us should know about." said Roma.

Entitled Rebel with a Cause: Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray, this show encapsulates the inspiring story of someone who dedicated their life to improving others. Vassell, who will be narrating the show, says that Murray was someone who was unapologetically themselves.

"I really enjoy her story as a space of inspiration in a time where we weren't hearing stories like this. She just expressed herself in the way that she wanted, wearing boys clothes all throughout her childhood and going to the doctor and checking things out like,'Why do I feel this way?' So I really enjoy her story coming to light in this way too of being a strong, powerful, queer activist during this time."

Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray will show twice at The Foundry Theater: Friday, Nov 7 at 7PM and Sunday, Nov 9 at 2PM. There will also be a showing in Cincinnati at House of Joy Nov 8 at 4PM. Find more info on Antioch's website.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
