The World House Choir presents Pauli Murray choral cantata at the Foundry Theater

Founder of The World House Choir, Catherine Roma, and theatre extraordinaire Aleah Vassell spoke with Midday Music host Evan Miller about their choral cantata celebrating the life story of civil rights leader Pauli Murray.

"Murray made groundbreaking contributions to civil rights law that reshaped our nation and transformed the lives of African Americans, of women, and ultimately all of us. This is someone that all of us should know about." said Roma.

Entitled Rebel with a Cause: Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray, this show encapsulates the inspiring story of someone who dedicated their life to improving others. Vassell, who will be narrating the show, says that Murray was someone who was unapologetically themselves.

"I really enjoy her story as a space of inspiration in a time where we weren't hearing stories like this. She just expressed herself in the way that she wanted, wearing boys clothes all throughout her childhood and going to the doctor and checking things out like,'Why do I feel this way?' So I really enjoy her story coming to light in this way too of being a strong, powerful, queer activist during this time."

Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray will show twice at The Foundry Theater: Friday, Nov 7 at 7PM and Sunday, Nov 9 at 2PM. There will also be a showing in Cincinnati at House of Joy Nov 8 at 4PM. Find more info on Antioch's website.