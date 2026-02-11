Kyshona returns to southwest Ohio this Friday at Clark State Performing Arts Center

Nashville artist Kyshona is returning to southwest Ohio for a performance at Clark State Performing Arts Center this Friday February 13, starting at 7:30 PM. Juliet Fromholt spoke with Kyshona about how music therapy has shaped her career.

"I was burned out working in mental health in Atlanta. I was working in mental health hospitals and working with youth, working with people that were incarcerated." said Kyshona. "So I hit a breaking point, and I figured I'll give myself a year of touring the country, sharing these songs about the experiences I've seen and the stories I've heard. Then I found that this work as a touring artist was still doing therapy work, but just with people who had a net to catch them. It was something I thought would be a year, but now it's been like 17 years."

Kyshona's journey with music therapy has culminated into Your Song, a songwriting initiative that connects performing arts centers, musicians, and artists with vulnerable communities to promote healing and awareness. These songs often end up being integrated into her performances while she's on tour.

"I'll go in like a week or day ahead and we'll write the song. My mission is to bring those people to the stage because something I've learned as a black woman on the microphone is that when I'm on the mic I have the power at that moment and everyone's attention and that's not something a lot of people get. So to be able to give people in the community the microphone to tell their story- that's a connection with the audience that can continue on long after I'm gone." said Kyshona.

Buy tickets to see Kyshona live at The Clark State Performing Arts Center, Februry 13, on Clark State's website.