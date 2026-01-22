Experience 'The Roaring 20's, Celebrating the Jazz Age' at John Legend Theater

Vocalist Catherine Russel and Todd Stoll of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra joined host Evan Miller on Midday music to discuss their upcoming event at the John Legend Theater.

"We're going to have a great time on Saturday night. And I encourage people to bring their kids. Whether they're six or seven or ten, or bring a good 15 or 16 year old that doesn't want to be there. Because first of all, I have young people in my band. There's going to be young people on the stage playing this music at a very high level. So bring your kids, expose them to something." said Stoll.

Featured guest of the evening Catherine Russell will be providing vocals. Her family has a strong tie to this age of jazz.

"My father, Louis Russell, he was working in this era of music that we're talking about because he came to America from Panama in 1921 and went to New Orleans. He came along and started really recording in 1926, but a little bit later worked with a lot of female blues artists of the period in addition to his own orchestras. He started working and recording with Louis Armstrong in 1929." said Russell.

Get your tickets here for 'The Roaring 20's, Celebrating the Jazz Age' happening this Saturday, Nov 1, at the John Legend Theater.