Immerse yourself in the world of folk at Trad Romp Weekend starting this Friday

Antioch College's Foundry Theater will host a three day extravaganza of tradition music. Trad Romp Weekend is October 24 - 26 and presented by Mad River Theater Works and The Big Family Business. Featured musical acts include Evie Ladin, The Mammals, The Corndrinkers, and more. This weekend's festivities invite all to participate in the world of traditional folk through workshops, socializing, music, and of course dancing.

"This is a great opportunity to come out and dance. There's two movement classes on Saturday, one in clogging and one in body rhythms, then that evening is the square dance. Everything is taught. You don't have to know anything to come in the door. You don't need a partner. In fact, it's all gender neutral calling. You get taught everything and then you get to just move around the floor to great music and smile and you get endorphins get going. Everybody has a good time." said Sharon Leahy of the Big Family Business.

This music is meant to be shared and passed onto each next generation. Leahy wants everyone to know that no matter where somebody is at in life, they are welcome to join in at Trad Romp Weekend.

"If you're looking for community this is also very, very family friendly. So this music goes across generations. From toddlers to grandpa. Everyone is welcome and included in this music and this community. That's always been good for us because we had a big family. So to find a place where your whole family can fit into a community and be welcomed, that was really important to us."

This event isn't just all about dancing, Bob Lucas says that sometimes the best parts of an event like this can happen off of the dance floor.

"There's lots of things that happen at the dance that don't happen on the dance floor. You get to shake hands with your people, go out back, have a little talk, and get to be friendly, meet people you don't know, and get to know people that you do know a little bit better. It's the place to be."

For more info and to buy tickets for this year's Trad Romp Weekend happening October 24 - 26, visit The Foundry's website.