Midday Music

Midday Music: New Year's Day - 1/1/26

By Evan Miller
Published January 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Midday Music, hosted by Evan Miller:

Editor's Note: This episode of Midday Music is shortened for its inclusion amongst New Year's Day special programming.

For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page.

Listen to Evan every weekday from 11 AM-2 PM on Midday Music.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
