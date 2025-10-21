VIAA freshens up the nostalgic alt-pop sound with new EP 'Feels Good in the Shade'

Dayton native VIAA spent 10 years in LA touring and singing back up for artists like Doja Cat and Anderson .Paak. When she returned to Dayton during the pandemic, the inspiration from touring and being back home set the scene for her new EP Feels Good in the Shade.

"Being back in Dayton I had that nostalgic feeling and I was listening to all the old music I used to listen to like Under Oath, Hawthorne Heights, Taking Back Sunday, and Fefe Dobson. I was listening to that, kind of picking and choosing what parts of those songs I really resonated with and then experimenting with my newly found production knowledge and skills and started making it happen."

The change of scenery from LA to Dayton also meant that VIAA had to change how she approached music production. She spent many hours redefining her creative process and found her own resources to get this EP rolling.

"This one was very unique to how I had formerly been making music because I was so isolated here. When I was in LA, I had access to friends and other producers. But once I came back I didn't necessarily have a music community here yet. So I learned how to produce through a friend of mine Elana Carroll AKA Party Nails. She helped me learn how to produce, and I just went up into my friend's attic and would spend like eight hours up there writing and experimenting."

Being in the industry for so long VIAA says that when it comes to working in the studio it's important that you're working with someone that makes you feel comfortable and heard.

"I was getting steamrolled and like bulldozed over in sessions. So I started working with more women, more BIPOC people, LGBTQ+ community. And there are plenty of people who are just as good at making music and also creating a positive and affirming environment when you're making music."

Stream VIAA's new EP 'Feels good in the Shade' on Apple Music and stay in the know by following VIAA on Instagram.