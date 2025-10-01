© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Gardener's Jake Diebold to play solo set this weekend for Dayton Music Festival

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:19 AM EDT
Speaking Suns performs at Sonic Springs on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Jake Diebold of Gardener will perform a solo set as part of this year's Dayton Music Fest. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

This Friday, Sept 5, Jake Diebold from Gardener will perform a solo set for Dayton Music Festival at the Trolley Stop 8:45PM - 9:20PM. While Diebold is no stranger to creating solo music, he'll still be taking some creative risks with this performance.

"This will be the first time playing a solo at a Dayton Music Fest. I'm working on a little bit of light backing track stuff, doing a kind of drum machine thing loop that I'll play to on some songs. Then I've grabbed some bits and pieces from the recordings, and I have them stored on my looper, and I'll play along with them. So it'll be the first time I'll be doing that too, which will be fun and also frightening," said Diebold.

This year's Dayton Music Fest has a new format where in between each act is a 35 minute break which allows for travel to different venues without missing a beat.

"I also love that there's space in between sets, so you can hop from venue to venue and really get a taste of everything and might not have to rush around as much. I really like how they thought about that, because in years past, it was really easy to miss a bunch of people when you aren't spacing them at venues." said Diebold.

Find the lineup and more info on the Dayton Music Fest website.

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard