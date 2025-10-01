Studio Session: Gardener's Jake Diebold to play solo set this weekend for Dayton Music Festival

This Friday, Sept 5, Jake Diebold from Gardener will perform a solo set for Dayton Music Festival at the Trolley Stop 8:45PM - 9:20PM. While Diebold is no stranger to creating solo music, he'll still be taking some creative risks with this performance.

"This will be the first time playing a solo at a Dayton Music Fest. I'm working on a little bit of light backing track stuff, doing a kind of drum machine thing loop that I'll play to on some songs. Then I've grabbed some bits and pieces from the recordings, and I have them stored on my looper, and I'll play along with them. So it'll be the first time I'll be doing that too, which will be fun and also frightening," said Diebold.

This year's Dayton Music Fest has a new format where in between each act is a 35 minute break which allows for travel to different venues without missing a beat.

"I also love that there's space in between sets, so you can hop from venue to venue and really get a taste of everything and might not have to rush around as much. I really like how they thought about that, because in years past, it was really easy to miss a bunch of people when you aren't spacing them at venues." said Diebold.

Find the lineup and more info on the Dayton Music Fest website.