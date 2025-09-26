© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Hen House Forum will host WYSO benefit at their new space in East Dayton

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT

Cooley the Curator and Chete Blaque popped into the WYSO studios to chat with Evan Miller on Midday Music about Hen House Forum's upcoming fundraiser: A Rap Campp Party for WYSO. It's Sunday, August 31, from 2PM-6PM at 800 Huffman Ave in Dayton. All proceeds will go to WYSO with Chete Blaque, Young Reese, Jeremy Street, and T-Hunt on the bill.

"Y'all have been very supportive since the Rap Campp took off, like to the point where sometimes I'll get messages from a WYSO DJ like,'You got that radio edit for me yet?' We just want to help you all out because y'all have been very supportive of our movement." said Cooley.

The event is hosted at their new DIY space located in East Dayton next to the David-Linden Building. This BYOB party is also an album release party for Chete Blaque's Vendetta.

"Being able to do Rap Campp really just like boosted me to come backand do some music. We got stuff to talk about and you know and I Just didn't like a lot of music that's coming out now. It's a little watered down. We come from that certain cloth where it was about substance of music, it was something to talk about. And it's nice to be able to have that back, the boom-bap feeling. It's super dope, I love it." said Chete Blaque.

Rap Campp is a "lock-in" 24 hour studio session put on by Hen House Forum with dozens of local hip-hop artists. So far they have released two Rap Campp albums on their Bandcamp page.

"We're gonna try to give the general public the Rap Campp experience at this event because Rap Campp has got so much support from WYSO." said Cooley. "We just want to bring people into our world while at the same time giving back to some folks that have really gave a lot to us."

Experience Rap Campp live Sunday, August 31, from 2PM-6PM at 800 Huffman Ave in Dayton. Find more info on Hen House Forum's Instagram.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
