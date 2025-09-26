Hen House Forum will host WYSO benefit at their new space in East Dayton

Cooley the Curator and Chete Blaque popped into the WYSO studios to chat with Evan Miller on Midday Music about Hen House Forum's upcoming fundraiser: A Rap Campp Party for WYSO. It's Sunday, August 31, from 2PM-6PM at 800 Huffman Ave in Dayton. All proceeds will go to WYSO with Chete Blaque, Young Reese, Jeremy Street, and T-Hunt on the bill.

"Y'all have been very supportive since the Rap Campp took off, like to the point where sometimes I'll get messages from a WYSO DJ like,'You got that radio edit for me yet?' We just want to help you all out because y'all have been very supportive of our movement." said Cooley.

The event is hosted at their new DIY space located in East Dayton next to the David-Linden Building. This BYOB party is also an album release party for Chete Blaque's Vendetta.

<a href="https://henhouseforum.bandcamp.com/album/vendetta">Vendetta by Chete Blaque & Don Johnson</a>

"Being able to do Rap Campp really just like boosted me to come backand do some music. We got stuff to talk about and you know and I Just didn't like a lot of music that's coming out now. It's a little watered down. We come from that certain cloth where it was about substance of music, it was something to talk about. And it's nice to be able to have that back, the boom-bap feeling. It's super dope, I love it." said Chete Blaque.

Rap Campp is a "lock-in" 24 hour studio session put on by Hen House Forum with dozens of local hip-hop artists. So far they have released two Rap Campp albums on their Bandcamp page.

"We're gonna try to give the general public the Rap Campp experience at this event because Rap Campp has got so much support from WYSO." said Cooley. "We just want to bring people into our world while at the same time giving back to some folks that have really gave a lot to us."

Experience Rap Campp live Sunday, August 31, from 2PM-6PM at 800 Huffman Ave in Dayton. Find more info on Hen House Forum's Instagram.