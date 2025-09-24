Little Art Theatre will host a Dayton songwriter's round Wednesday evening

© 2025 WYSO
On Wednesday, September 24, The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will host Songwriters' Round: Dayton Deconstructed featuring Caleab Wyant, TINO, Paige Beller, and James Lampe. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 PM.

A songwriter's round is a more intimate type of performance where each musician typically speaks about the song before they perform, maybe sharing a story or feeling about their selected piece.

"We chose some Dayton musicians that you would typically see late night at a bar, in a louder atmosphere, or at a festival. We picked a few people who maybe don't have that opportunity to play for an audience just sitting and listening, and to hear their songs in a way that you don't normally hear in a louder environment." said curator Kyleen Downes.

This event is designed for music fans and songwriters themselves.

"The Little Art Theatre is a community space and it is a safe environment for people of all kinds from everywhere and I think that this show is an embodiment of that- four very different people on stage sharing very personal stories and the songs that go along with those." said Theater manager and musician Caleab Wyant.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go to https://www.littleart.com/. Tickets will also be available at the box office.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
