Little Art Theatre will host a Dayton songwriter's round Wednesday evening

On Wednesday, September 24, The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will host Songwriters' Round: Dayton Deconstructed featuring Caleab Wyant, TINO, Paige Beller, and James Lampe. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 PM.

A songwriter's round is a more intimate type of performance where each musician typically speaks about the song before they perform, maybe sharing a story or feeling about their selected piece.

"We chose some Dayton musicians that you would typically see late night at a bar, in a louder atmosphere, or at a festival. We picked a few people who maybe don't have that opportunity to play for an audience just sitting and listening, and to hear their songs in a way that you don't normally hear in a louder environment." said curator Kyleen Downes.

This event is designed for music fans and songwriters themselves.

"The Little Art Theatre is a community space and it is a safe environment for people of all kinds from everywhere and I think that this show is an embodiment of that- four very different people on stage sharing very personal stories and the songs that go along with those." said Theater manager and musician Caleab Wyant.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go to https://www.littleart.com/. Tickets will also be available at the box office.