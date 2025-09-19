Belmont Billiards celebrates 100 year anniversary this Saturday with 15 hour party

This Saturday, Sept 20, Dayton bar Belmont Billiards will celebrate their 100th anniversary with a 15 hour long party from 3PM-6AM featuring live bands, DJs, live graffiti painters, and a food truck run by Chef Lewis.

Around three years ago, Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre purchased the business and have since transformed it into one of Dayton's favorite late night spots.

"You could see that the place just needed some love, right? And a lot of people wanted to go there, but it was pretty run down." said Creepingbear.

One of the biggest attractions for the bar is their late night kitchen that provides tacos and glizzies (hotdogs). Late night food options are still a rarity in Dayton's nightlife scene, especially after the pandemic.

"We're offering quality things for fair prices, and we're doing it in a place where people already wanted to be. The idea is like a concession stand with quality food. So I think we're pulling that off to make everything from scratch in-house." said DeLamatre.

Beyond the pool tables, cocktails, and tacos, the local music scene has found another place to call home. The bar features all kinds of genres, bands, and DJs on any given night. They also boast a 3 way HiFi sound system that is regularly utilized by DJs spinning vinyl.

"It's like a lifelong dream of mine to be part of a cultural movement and I came up in the Akron punk scene in like the early aughts." said DeLamatre. "So wanting to recreate that, wanting to be now in a position where I'm not just partaking in it but I'm also able to build and give back. It's a fulfillment of that general dream. I think the Dayton scene all around is super solid with a big foundation. There's lots of room to grow, lots people willing to do the growing, and lots of people who love music."

Find more info about the 100th anniversary celebrations at Belmont Billiards on their facebook event page or on their Instagram.