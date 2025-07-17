Studio Session: Kid Bigfoot plans event at Butter Flower Farm to fund new album

Kid Bigfoot has been folking around Dayton for just over a decade now. They stopped by the WYSO studios to perform on Midday Music and chat with host Evan Miller.

"We've actually been a band for going on 12, 13 years now. And way back in the day, Kevin and I would tool around in his mom's basement and kind of just play these odd little upright bass and vocals only, like country tunes. Then when we both went to college, I went to Sinclair and I met Skyler. And same kind of thing, he plays guitar and we were annoying theater kids. So we would tool around in the theater lobby and play little country tunes as well. It was a nice outlet for us as we were all in school and pursuing different careers and things like that, so we started writing our own stuff." said vocalist AJ Breslin.

Their theater experience definitely lends a hand while on stage and also gives the band perpsective on collaboration.

"Even a one-man show in theater, there's tons of people all collaborating to make that happen, to honor that vision. And that's so important to all of us and extends to the audience in the room. But it's like, they feel kind of like parties, you know? And that, to me, is us at our best- when it feels like we're all hanging out and kind of sharing it together rather than just like blasting these songs at people and they're sitting politely and clapping at best."

Despite being a band for over a decade they have only recorded four songs, but that's soon to change as Kid Bigfoot has planned a fundraiser at Butter Flower Farms.

"We're a band made up of like school teachers and baristas and stuff. So we don't really have any extra money laying around. Given those circumstances, we thought it would be fun to just host a little gathering with our friends and family and try to raise the funds that way." said Breslin.

Join Kid Bigfoot at Butter Flower Farms, this Saturday July 5 at 6:30PM, and help the band raise funds for their soon to be album.