Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Sessions: Tom Chess and the Lovedogs mix musical styles from around the world for their show at The Foundry Theater

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT

Tom Chess and the Lovedogs stopped by the WYSO studios before their show at The Foundry Theater. They play a unique style of Maqam by utilizing techniques and improvisation taken from the jazz movement.

Tom Chess explained the musical concept behind the group,"Arabic music has a huge tradition of improvisation in it, and they use a certain type of system called Maqam. I'm also influenced by American music- I played electric guitar for many years. So, we are utilizing techniques and improvisational ideas from the jazz movement to the Macomb proper."

Chess has a long history of performing in this style of music, including in the Big Apple, "I was playing at an Iranian cafe in New York City for a number of years and apparently it was named after a much older cafe that is in Tehran, that you know, during the democratic period was a big hub for intellectuals, free thinking, and expression. So when they opened it in New York, I guess they wanted to honor that. And so during my time playing there, I was meeting a lot of people and experiencing all the different types of influences that came through."

By combining all these types of music and improvisation together you reach a place that is beyond written music. Chess said, "So we have these things as kind of jumping off points and references, but what we really want to do, and what you'll hear, is us just getting into places where we really aren't sure, we don't know where we are, and that's where the magic happens."

Catch Tom Chess and the Lovedogs at the Foundry Theater on March 21st from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard