Studio Session: Kyleen Downes & Rhue Buddendeck host Song Writers' Round Across 4 Generations for Women's History Month

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT

Kyleen Downes and Rhue Buddendeck pulled up to the WYSO studios to perform live on Midday Music with host Evan Miller ahead of their Women's History Month event at the Little Art Theatre. Downes organized a song writer's round with four generations of women to celebrate.

"I don't think I see as many women on stage playing music. Our Tuesday open mic night at Peach's Grill is very inviting, but we'd be lucky if we got one or two women on the lineup. So I like that we are going to have these women on stage at The Little Art Theatre representing," said Kyleen Downes.

Songs and stories are shared in the round with each songwriter on stage, taking turns playing a song. This is a performance style that originated in Nashville. Downes goes on to explain "The format usually lends itself to sharing a story about a song, or really keying into the lyrics of a song, which you can't always do in a loud venue, like a bar or club. Part of my early days of performing in Dayton was actually doing songwriter's rounds. It was a lot of fun for me to get to meet other artists that way."

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
