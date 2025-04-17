Studio Session: Kyleen Downes & Rhue Buddendeck host Song Writers' Round Across 4 Generations for Women's History Month

Kyleen Downes and Rhue Buddendeck pulled up to the WYSO studios to perform live on Midday Music with host Evan Miller ahead of their Women's History Month event at the Little Art Theatre. Downes organized a song writer's round with four generations of women to celebrate.

"I don't think I see as many women on stage playing music. Our Tuesday open mic night at Peach's Grill is very inviting, but we'd be lucky if we got one or two women on the lineup. So I like that we are going to have these women on stage at The Little Art Theatre representing," said Kyleen Downes.

Songs and stories are shared in the round with each songwriter on stage, taking turns playing a song. This is a performance style that originated in Nashville. Downes goes on to explain "The format usually lends itself to sharing a story about a song, or really keying into the lyrics of a song, which you can't always do in a loud venue, like a bar or club. Part of my early days of performing in Dayton was actually doing songwriter's rounds. It was a lot of fun for me to get to meet other artists that way."

Get tickets for Song Writers' Round Across 4 GenerationsSong Writers' Round Across 4 Generations at The Little Art Theatre