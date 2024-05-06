© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: The Ophelias release shoegaze-inspired EP 'Ribbon'

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
The Ophelia's Ribbon EP was released on April 12.
https://ophelias.bandcamp.com/album/ribbon
The Ophelia's Ribbon EP was released on April 12.

The Ophelias joined Midday Music host Evan Miller for a live interview and studio session following the release of their new EP, Ribbon, on April 12. Founded in Cincinnati and based in Brooklyn, New York, The Ophelias feature Spencer Peppet (lead vocals, guitar), Andrea Gutmann Fuentes (violin), Mic Adams (drums, vocals), and Jo Shaffer (bass, vocals). The band performed in WYSO’s studios with Cincinnati-based guest violinist Hannah MacNeal filling in for Feuentes.

Ribbon was recorded in August, 2023 at NYC studio Figure 8, with Fuentes’ violin parts tracked separately at Candyland Studio in Dayton, Kentucky. Spencer Peppet, the band’s lead singer and primary songwriter, said that the album uses a darker sonic palate than the group’s previous work, citing Wednesday and Muna as influences. “We wanted to make an album that sounded like both of those things, with a bunch of violins on top,” she told Evan. Peppet said that she became drawn to the intensity of shoegaze music during isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I really got into shoegaze a couple years ago. I think during the pandemic, it was the one thing that felt right to listen to—something to blow you away.”

In addition to their new EP, the band chatted with Evan about the return to 90s fashion trends—from JNCO jeans to Osiris sneakers—and this years’ historic cicada season. The Ophelias visited WYSO’s studios while on tour with Los Angeles singer Ian Sweet. For more information about the band, including tour updates and album release news, follow them on Instagram.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a studio session recorded by Evan Miller on April 16, 2024.

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day