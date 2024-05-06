Studio Session: The Ophelias release shoegaze-inspired EP 'Ribbon'

The Ophelias joined Midday Music host Evan Miller for a live interview and studio session following the release of their new EP, Ribbon, on April 12. Founded in Cincinnati and based in Brooklyn, New York, The Ophelias feature Spencer Peppet (lead vocals, guitar), Andrea Gutmann Fuentes (violin), Mic Adams (drums, vocals), and Jo Shaffer (bass, vocals). The band performed in WYSO’s studios with Cincinnati-based guest violinist Hannah MacNeal filling in for Feuentes.

Ribbon was recorded in August, 2023 at NYC studio Figure 8, with Fuentes’ violin parts tracked separately at Candyland Studio in Dayton, Kentucky. Spencer Peppet, the band’s lead singer and primary songwriter, said that the album uses a darker sonic palate than the group’s previous work, citing Wednesday and Muna as influences. “We wanted to make an album that sounded like both of those things, with a bunch of violins on top,” she told Evan. Peppet said that she became drawn to the intensity of shoegaze music during isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I really got into shoegaze a couple years ago. I think during the pandemic, it was the one thing that felt right to listen to—something to blow you away.”

In addition to their new EP, the band chatted with Evan about the return to 90s fashion trends—from JNCO jeans to Osiris sneakers—and this years’ historic cicada season. The Ophelias visited WYSO’s studios while on tour with Los Angeles singer Ian Sweet. For more information about the band, including tour updates and album release news, follow them on Instagram.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a studio session recorded by Evan Miller on April 16, 2024.

