Dover Quartet to perform in Yellow Springs, with special guest bassist Joseph Conyers

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs' 2022-2023 concert series continues this April, with two featured concerts. On Sunday April 2, CMYS will present the Dover Quartet, with special guest bassist Joseph Conyers for a performance of Antonin Dvořák's String Quintet No. 2, alongside other selections in the quartet repertoire from George Walker and Joseph Haydn. Midday Music's Evan Miller spoke with Dover Quartet cellist Camden Shaw ahead of this weekend's performance.

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs presents Dover Quartet with bassist Joseph Conyers on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 4 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Yellow Springs. For more information, visit CMYS.org.