Studio Session: Columbus band Beachkitty prepare for a new album

Columbus based trio BeachKitty have been busy this year with a lot of shows and preparing for a new album this fall. Between work, gigs, and writing music guitarist and vocalist Luno Moon says they are grateful for a busy schedule.

"We all have day jobs, so we get off work and rehearse when we can, and basically do all of our songwriting in between then. A lot of car rides on the way to and from work is where a lot of the lyrics get written. I really would just like to get around to finishing some of the stuff we started, but haven't quite been able to. We're blessed to be this busy, so we're pretty excited about it. It'll all happen in due time."

While the album is coming together, the band have had the pleasure of getting out more in their local scene as well as exploring other cities.

"We play at Half Baked a lot, that's kind of our home base right now." said Luno Moon. "We've been playing a lot of DIY house shows. We've been putting some shows together ourselves. The name that we go under is called Milly's Echo Chamber and we've been hosting a lot and meeting a lot of cool bands. We went to Texas, Chicago, and Atlanta this past year, and met a lot a cool people and gone places we never have been before, so it's been a lot of fun."

Stay up to date on all things BeachKitty by following them on instagram @beachkittyband.