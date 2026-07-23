Studio Session: Green Fuzz release their debut album 'Kicking and Screaming'

Southwest Ohio band Green Fuzz have just released their debut album Kicking and Screaming. The fresh out of high school quartet are figuring out their own creative process, moving on from covers to full original songs. Performing covers is what actually lead them to name the band says bassist and vocalist Sasi Scott.

"We used to play 'Aneurysm' by Nirvana almost every set we started. The first song we learned was 'Human Fly' by The Cramps, which is where we get our name from, Green Fuzz."

Green Fuzz spent about nine months recording and mixing the new album, with four of the eleven songs coming from their self-titled EP. Diving into the post production process can be a tiresome experience at some points says guitarist Sam Nolan.

"I would sit for hours on end staring at the screen with headphones on, mixing. There were times I would be there for like four hours. I'd have to get up and leave due to the headache from staring at that thing."

The dedication has paid off as the album is now out and the band is gigging around town. Scott says she is relieved to have the album finally out in the world.

"It's kind of like a feeling of relief for me at least because it's been a project for so long. I want people to be able to stream our songs and not just hear them live. We want people to be able to blast them it in their cars and, you know, disrupt traffic while listening to Green Fuzz music."

Stream and purchase Green Fuzz's debut album Kicking and Screaming out now on Bandcamp.