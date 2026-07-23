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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Green Fuzz release their debut album 'Kicking and Screaming'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Southwest Ohio band Green Fuzz have just released their debut album Kicking and Screaming. The fresh out of high school quartet are figuring out their own creative process, moving on from covers to full original songs. Performing covers is what actually lead them to name the band says bassist and vocalist Sasi Scott.

"We used to play 'Aneurysm' by Nirvana almost every set we started. The first song we learned was 'Human Fly' by The Cramps, which is where we get our name from, Green Fuzz."

Green Fuzz spent about nine months recording and mixing the new album, with four of the eleven songs coming from their self-titled EP. Diving into the post production process can be a tiresome experience at some points says guitarist Sam Nolan.

"I would sit for hours on end staring at the screen with headphones on, mixing. There were times I would be there for like four hours. I'd have to get up and leave due to the headache from staring at that thing."

The dedication has paid off as the album is now out and the band is gigging around town. Scott says she is relieved to have the album finally out in the world.

"It's kind of like a feeling of relief for me at least because it's been a project for so long. I want people to be able to stream our songs and not just hear them live. We want people to be able to blast them it in their cars and, you know, disrupt traffic while listening to Green Fuzz music."

Stream and purchase Green Fuzz's debut album Kicking and Screaming out now on Bandcamp.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard