Studio Session: Death metal band Landfilth on making a statement with music

Landfilth, the first death metal band to shake the walls at the Union Schoolhouse, performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about the message behind their music.

"Landfilth is an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist death metal band. The name itself, outside of the plucky pun, is about capitalism's never ending quest to burn the world down as long as a profit margin is included. Humanity is land's filth." said guitarist and vocalist Eric Bluebaum.

It might not be Bob Dylan or Pete Seeger with their acoustic guitar, but protest music continues to be alive and well. Bluebaum believes that art should be used send a message.

"I think that art needs to make a statement. We've kind of gotten to this point where it is so incredibly easy to make music and art, and that has kind of diluted the medium. I think the people need to be able to say something, and whatever that is- if the message of your life is sitting by pool, eating hot dogs or something, you know, sure. But I don't really think that's moving us forward as a society and we need to be pointing the mirror back at ourselves, especially at a time like this."

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