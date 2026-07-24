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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Death metal band Landfilth on making a statement with music

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Landfilth, the first death metal band to shake the walls at the Union Schoolhouse, performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about the message behind their music.

"Landfilth is an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist death metal band. The name itself, outside of the plucky pun, is about capitalism's never ending quest to burn the world down as long as a profit margin is included. Humanity is land's filth." said guitarist and vocalist Eric Bluebaum.

It might not be Bob Dylan or Pete Seeger with their acoustic guitar, but protest music continues to be alive and well. Bluebaum believes that art should be used send a message.

"I think that art needs to make a statement. We've kind of gotten to this point where it is so incredibly easy to make music and art, and that has kind of diluted the medium. I think the people need to be able to say something, and whatever that is- if the message of your life is sitting by pool, eating hot dogs or something, you know, sure. But I don't really think that's moving us forward as a society and we need to be pointing the mirror back at ourselves, especially at a time like this."

Stay up to date on all things Landfilth by following them on instagram @landfilth.oh.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard