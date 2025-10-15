© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Beach Kitty fuses shoegaze and indie for their debut EP 'Pandora Music'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

Columbus band Beach Kitty visited the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about their debut EP Pandora Music. You can hear them perform their new EP and more in Columbus this weekend at Half Baked Brew on Saturday, October 18.

"I feel like with shoe gaze it's kinda like grunge, indie and a little bit of everything we like to play all put together in one genre. It just made the most sense for us to kinda go this direction and get a little more experimental," said Luno Moon.

Beach Kitty is from the minds of musical power couple Millie May and Luno Moon, and one of their first challenges was the lack of a drummer. After their first show the duo quickly realized that weaknesses can actually turn into strengths.

"I was really afraid, like when we did our first show as Beach Kitty, how people were gonna react to a drum machine and I was afraid it was gonna be corny, but people really enjoyed it," said Luno Moon. "That was like the main thing they really came up to us after and complimented."

Embracing the setback the duo persevered and kept on working. What came out on their EP is a mix of different genres and energies that could only have came from these circumstances.

"It really opens up a lot of things, 'cause I realized most people don't care that you're using a backing track. With backing tracks you can incorporate different sounds like house, hip hop drums, techno- whatever different breakdown you want really," said Luno Moon. "So as cool as it would be to have a drummer, I feel like it's a different chemistry having a live drummer, so it kinda sets us apart in a way."

Stream and purchase Beach Kitty's debut EP Pandora Music on Bandcamp. Keep up with their upcoming shows and releases by following the band on Instagram.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard