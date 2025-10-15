Studio Session: Beach Kitty fuses shoegaze and indie for their debut EP 'Pandora Music'

Columbus band Beach Kitty visited the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about their debut EP Pandora Music. You can hear them perform their new EP and more in Columbus this weekend at Half Baked Brew on Saturday, October 18.

"I feel like with shoe gaze it's kinda like grunge, indie and a little bit of everything we like to play all put together in one genre. It just made the most sense for us to kinda go this direction and get a little more experimental," said Luno Moon.

Beach Kitty is from the minds of musical power couple Millie May and Luno Moon, and one of their first challenges was the lack of a drummer. After their first show the duo quickly realized that weaknesses can actually turn into strengths.

"I was really afraid, like when we did our first show as Beach Kitty, how people were gonna react to a drum machine and I was afraid it was gonna be corny, but people really enjoyed it," said Luno Moon. "That was like the main thing they really came up to us after and complimented."

Embracing the setback the duo persevered and kept on working. What came out on their EP is a mix of different genres and energies that could only have came from these circumstances.

"It really opens up a lot of things, 'cause I realized most people don't care that you're using a backing track. With backing tracks you can incorporate different sounds like house, hip hop drums, techno- whatever different breakdown you want really," said Luno Moon. "So as cool as it would be to have a drummer, I feel like it's a different chemistry having a live drummer, so it kinda sets us apart in a way."

Stream and purchase Beach Kitty's debut EP Pandora Music on Bandcamp. Keep up with their upcoming shows and releases by following the band on Instagram.