Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Local musicians will channel New Orleans clubs vibes at Oregon Express for this year's Mardi Gras Threauxdown

By Juliet Fromholt
Published February 27, 2025 at 10:56 AM EST

Southwest Ohio will once again celebrate Mardi Gras season in song. Musician Brad Denson joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live on Kaleidoscope to talk about this year's Mardi Gras Threauxdown.

"It started with me putting together a band to do a Fat Tuesday party at a bar and got like 11 guys together and just showed up and played for three hours and it was so much fun," Denson said of the Threauxdown's origins.

Over the years, the local event has evolved to include a parade and the lineup of musicians is ever changing. Denson says this year especially that means the opportunity to include, "Some new faces and just asking people if they wanted to join it. Some people couldn't do it, so it was like, let's throw some younger folk in there and see what happens."

The 2025 edition of the Mardi Gras Threauxdown will take place March 1 at the Oregon Express in downtown Dayton.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
