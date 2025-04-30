Local musicians will channel New Orleans clubs vibes at Oregon Express for this year's Mardi Gras Threauxdown

Southwest Ohio will once again celebrate Mardi Gras season in song. Musician Brad Denson joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live on Kaleidoscope to talk about this year's Mardi Gras Threauxdown.

"It started with me putting together a band to do a Fat Tuesday party at a bar and got like 11 guys together and just showed up and played for three hours and it was so much fun," Denson said of the Threauxdown's origins.

Over the years, the local event has evolved to include a parade and the lineup of musicians is ever changing. Denson says this year especially that means the opportunity to include, "Some new faces and just asking people if they wanted to join it. Some people couldn't do it, so it was like, let's throw some younger folk in there and see what happens."

The 2025 edition of the Mardi Gras Threauxdown will take place March 1 at the Oregon Express in downtown Dayton.

