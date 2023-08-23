© 2023 WYSO
Interview: Yellow Springs songwriter Rachael Litteral on recording her debut album

By Greg Simms Jr.,
Peter Day
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
https://www.facebook.com/RachelLitteralMusic/photos

WYSO music and culture contributor Greg Simms Jr. spoke with Yellow Springs-based singer-songwriter Rachel Litteral ahead of the release of her debut album. Rachel will perform live at Tuck & Reds in Yellow Springs on August 25.

Rachel describes her sound as a mix of folk and “sultry blues.” In the interview, she talked about deciding to record her first album after years of writing songs. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Urbana, Ohio, Rachel got her first guitar when she was 14 years old; she says she began taking music seriously when she was 18 years old. She told Greg how she conceived the album’s sound:

“I said that if I ever made an album, I wanted to have different genres on there. And I would really describe this album as that. There are some ballad-y tunes. There's almost an homage tune I wrote to Bonnie Raitt, who’s one of my idols. Then you’ve got honky-tonk rockabilly blues things… and you’ve got some more political stances I actually wrote for my kids.”

Rachel is now finishing recording her album at Reel Love Studio in Dayton. Studio owner Patrick Himes is producing the songs, and performs many of the instruments in the recordings. The album will also feature other Dayton musicians, including a guest vocalist who will join Rachel in a duet in the song “Relentless.”

More information about Rachel Litteral’s music, including updates on her releases and live performances, can be found on her Facebook page. Her forthcoming album will be available on all streaming platforms.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
