Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope - 1/25/23

By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
Kaleidoscope On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Kaleidoscope, hosted by Juliet Fromholt:

Kaleidoscope: January 25, 2023
For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page.

Listen to Juliet every Wednesday night, 8-11PM on Kaleidoscope.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, <i><a label="Alpha Rhythms" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1674655110768,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1674655110768,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Alpha Rhythms&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-e938-df0d-a7a5-e9f9e3360000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-e938-df0d-a7a5-e9f9e3320000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Alpha Rhythms</a></i> and <i><a label="Kaleidoscope" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.wyso.org/show/kaleidoscope" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470013" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/kaleidoscope" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1674655129558,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1674655129558,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Kaleidoscope&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470013&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-e939-df0d-a7a5-e9f928da0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-e939-df0d-a7a5-e9f928d40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Kaleidoscope</a></i>, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
