Studio Session: Country music veteran Richard Lynch releases new record, Radio Friend

Waynesville country musician Richard Lynch joined Kaliedoscope host Juliet Fromholt on January 18th, 2023, for a live studio session and interview. Lynch was accompanied by bandmates Tim Bennington (lead guitar) and Tony Williams (background vocals). Together, they performed several original songs live on air. On the show, Lynch talked about how he began playing country music. His father was a professional country musician, and, during a local performance with country star Porter Wagoner, invited the 8-year-old Richard Lynch on stage to perform a song. The young Lynch sang “Tiger by the Tail,” a Buck Owens tune. By age 13, he was performing regularly in honky tonks and bars.

In the interview, Lynch talks about returning to songwriting for the first time since his youth. After largely abandoning writing for many years in order to pursue his career, he wrote a song after the death of his father, about 10 years ago. Since then, he has released three studio albums of original songs, all written by himself or co-written with bandmates and friends. His latest record, Radio Friend, was released on January 20th, 2023, and is available now for CD preorder or digital streaming. For more information about the Richard Lynch Band, or to purchase the album, visit https://richardlynchband.com .