Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Country music veteran Richard Lynch releases new record, Radio Friend

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
Richard Lynch Image.jpg
https://richardlynchband.com/photos

Waynesville country musician Richard Lynch joined Kaliedoscope host Juliet Fromholt on January 18th, 2023, for a live studio session and interview. Lynch was accompanied by bandmates Tim Bennington (lead guitar) and Tony Williams (background vocals). Together, they performed several original songs live on air. On the show, Lynch talked about how he began playing country music. His father was a professional country musician, and, during a local performance with country star Porter Wagoner, invited the 8-year-old Richard Lynch on stage to perform a song. The young Lynch sang “Tiger by the Tail,” a Buck Owens tune. By age 13, he was performing regularly in honky tonks and bars.

In the interview, Lynch talks about returning to songwriting for the first time since his youth. After largely abandoning writing for many years in order to pursue his career, he wrote a song after the death of his father, about 10 years ago. Since then, he has released three studio albums of original songs, all written by himself or co-written with bandmates and friends. His latest record, Radio Friend, was released on January 20th, 2023, and is available now for CD preorder or digital streaming. For more information about the Richard Lynch Band, or to purchase the album, visit https://richardlynchband.com.

Country
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day