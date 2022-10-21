Dayton Music Fest Returns this weekend with over 20 local artists

Dayton Music Festival curator Nathan Peters joined Evan Miller live on WYSO ahead of Dayton Music Fest, which will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival will feature over 20 artists over the course of two nights, October 21st and 22nd, with music at both Blind Bob's Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.

Weekend passes to Dayton Music Fest are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. A portion of the proceeds benefit WYSO. More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found here.

