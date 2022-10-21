© 2022 WYSO
Dayton Music Fest Returns this weekend with over 20 local artists

Published October 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Dayton Music Fest Poster Landscape.jpg
Dayton Music Festival curator Nathan Peters joined Evan Miller live on WYSO ahead of Dayton Music Fest, which will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival will feature over 20 artists over the course of two nights, October 21st and 22nd, with music at both Blind Bob's Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.

Weekend passes to Dayton Music Fest are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. A portion of the proceeds benefit WYSO. More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found here.

Dayton Music Fest
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
