© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Excursions_square.jpg
Excursions

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus to premiere local collaborative work from composer and poet this weekend

Published September 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.51.58 AM.png
"Expressions" will premiere on September 16 and 17 as part of the Dayton Philharmonic's Masterworks performance, Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George.

Excursions host Evan Miller interviews poet Sierra Leone, composer Steve Winteregg, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Neil Gittleman about the premier of Leone and Winteregg’s new composition, “Expressions.”

The piece is inspired by the legacy of Miriam Rosenthal, who served as general manager of the Dayton Philharmonic, and devoted her career to fostering arts in the Dayton area.

The world premier of Leone and Winteregg’s composition, “Expressions,” takes place on September 16 and 17 as part of the Dayton Philharmonic's Masterworks performance, Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George. The piece is written for orchestra, with words performed by Leone, soprano, and chorus.

Tags
Excursions MusicClassical MusicDayton PhilharmonicPoetry
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day