Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus to premiere local collaborative work from composer and poet this weekend

Excursions host Evan Miller interviews poet Sierra Leone, composer Steve Winteregg, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Neil Gittleman about the premier of Leone and Winteregg’s new composition, “Expressions.”

The piece is inspired by the legacy of Miriam Rosenthal, who served as general manager of the Dayton Philharmonic, and devoted her career to fostering arts in the Dayton area.

The world premier of Leone and Winteregg’s composition, “Expressions,” takes place on September 16 and 17 as part of the Dayton Philharmonic's Masterworks performance, Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George. The piece is written for orchestra, with words performed by Leone, soprano, and chorus.

