© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Excursions_square.jpg
Excursions

Phil Lee plays show at Aggy Road Farm in Tipp City

Published July 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
Phil Lee
Michael Flemming
/
philleeone.com

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to Phil Lee about summer tour and new album.

Phil Lee brings his tour, "The Return of the Assassin of Sorrow," to Tipp City on July 31st.

The country artist released a new album, Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites, in March.

Phil Lee will also be in England for a string of shows this November.

Keep up with Phil Lee on Facebook: @Phill Lee - The Mighty King of Love or on his website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Tags

Excursions MusicTipp City
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller