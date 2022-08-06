Phil Lee plays show at Aggy Road Farm in Tipp City

Phil Lee brings his tour, "The Return of the Assassin of Sorrow," to Tipp City on July 31st.

The country artist released a new album, Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites, in March.

Phil Lee will also be in England for a string of shows this November.

Keep up with Phil Lee on Facebook: @Phill Lee - The Mighty King of Love or on his website.

