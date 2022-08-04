© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Widowspeak will perform at Ace of Cups in Columbus

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Listen to Widowspeak perform live on WYSO ahead of their show at Ace of Cups in Columbus.

Brooklyn’s indie band Widowspeak is playing at Ace of Cups in Columbus on August 4 as part of their North American tour.

Widowspeak members, Molly Hamilton and Robert Thomas, spoke with WYSO midday music host Evan Miller about the band's recent Canadian tour supporting the band Spoon. They are currently headlining their own North American tour with dates through the end of August.

Keep up with Widowspeak on Instagram: @Widowspeaking.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Excursions MusicColumbusStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
